Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles Tuesday

Bagley totaled 22 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 loss to the Raptors.

Bagley received his first start of his career Tuesday night and showed out, posting a double-double en route to 38 minutes played in the contest. It will remain to be seen if starter Nemanja Bjelica (back) will return to his usual role once healthy, but there are positive trends developing for Bagley.