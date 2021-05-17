Bagley said Monday that he feels "fine" after missing the Kings' final four games of the season due to a sore right groin, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately for Bagley, the groin issue is mild in comparison to the numerous other injuries that have contributed to derailing his development over his first three seasons in the NBA. Bagley looks like he'll be in store for a normal offseason, but his long-term future in Sacramento appears murky. With career averages of 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game across 118 appearances, Bagley has often been a double-double threat when he's been able to play, but he hasn't been an especially efficient shooter (55.3 true shooting percentage) and has offered little in the peripheral categories (1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.7 steals per game). Frontcourt mate Richaun Holmes is set to become a free agent this offseason, and if Sacramento can't retain him, Bagley could shift over from power forward to center, which may be a more natural fit for the 22-year-old's skill set.