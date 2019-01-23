Kings' Marvin Bagley: Drawing first start Tuesday
Bagley will make his first start at power forward Tuesday against the Raptors.
Usual starter Nemanja Bjelica (back) is out, so Bagley will draw the start at power forward next to Willie Cauley-Stein. It will mark Bagley's first start of his career. When seeing over 30 minutes, he's averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks.
