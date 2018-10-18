Bagley will draw the start Wednesday against the Jazz on Wednesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Bagley drew the start at the end of the preseason and put together a strong performance, posting 17 points and eight rebounds over 21 minutes. The preseason start also came against the Jazz, so the Kings may be looking to exploit a matchup they like. Bagley will play the four alongside Cauley-Stein. It's uncertain whether or not he will remain in the starting lineup, however he could stick in the lineup if he is able to put together another start.

More News
Our Latest Stories