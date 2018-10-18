Bagley will draw the start Wednesday against the Jazz on Wednesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Bagley drew the start at the end of the preseason and put together a strong performance, posting 17 points and eight rebounds over 21 minutes. The preseason start also came against the Jazz, so the Kings may be looking to exploit a matchup they like. Bagley will play the four alongside Cauley-Stein. It's uncertain whether or not he will remain in the starting lineup, however he could stick in the lineup if he is able to put together another start.