Bagley scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) with five rebounds and one steal in the Kings' 140-121 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Bagley had a great first half, scoring 16 points and grabbing four rebounds, but couldn't follow it up in the second as he was held to just three points and two shot attempts. The forward has been playing well of late, averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over his last six games. Bagley played only 22 minutes because the Kings didn't have much of a chance to come back in the fourth, but with Jabari Parker (COVID-19 protocols) and Hassan Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) both out of the lineup, Bagley should see some more action in upcoming games.