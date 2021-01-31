Bagley posted 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 26 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

Bagley was coming off four straight games with 16 or fewer points, but he showed elite efficiency in this one -- he only missed one of his shots en route to his fifth-best scoring output of the campaign. Bagley has struggled with consistency this season but has managed to stay healthy, and that's a big plus for a player that played just 75 games during his first two seasons in The Association. He is averaging 13.8 points per game in 14 appearances this month.