Bagley was ejected from Monday's game in the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bagley picked up a technical in the first half, and he was forced to hit the showers after being hit with his second with over 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. He put up 10 points (5-12 FGG, 0-2 3PT, 0-2 FT) and added four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes.