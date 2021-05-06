Bagley posted 31 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and 12 rebounds across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pacers.

This was Bagley's best performance of the season by a wide margin -- and it wouldn't be a stretch to call it one of the best games of his career. The big man reached the 25-point plateau just for the third time in the current campaign but also looked completely healthy and with no lingering issues of the injuries that have plagued him throughout his NBA career. It's only one game and it would be rushed to make assumptions based on just one outing, but this is the kind of long-term figures fantasy managers would still expect from a talented player like the Duke product.