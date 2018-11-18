Kings' Marvin Bagley: Excels in bench role with 16 points
Bagley recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Rockets.
Bagley took on a larger role on Saturday due to Willie Cauley-Stein's ice-cold night on the floor. The Kings lack a true center beyond Cauley-Stein, so more often than not it is Bagley who will be called upon to play the five in the second unit. Bagley would have to be a lot more explosive to win the job under center, but the rookie should gradually see more minutes as a hybrid four/five player.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Leads bench in scoring during loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Complete performance off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays 24 minutes off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays team-high 32 minutes Friday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Contributes six points off the bench in loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.