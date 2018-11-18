Bagley recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Rockets.

Bagley took on a larger role on Saturday due to Willie Cauley-Stein's ice-cold night on the floor. The Kings lack a true center beyond Cauley-Stein, so more often than not it is Bagley who will be called upon to play the five in the second unit. Bagley would have to be a lot more explosive to win the job under center, but the rookie should gradually see more minutes as a hybrid four/five player.