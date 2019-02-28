Kings' Marvin Bagley: Exits Wednesday, MRI set for Thursday
Bagley won't return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks after suffering a left knee sprain, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. He'll undergo an MRI on the knee Thursday.
Bagley posted nine points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes before exiting late in the third quarter, when he was knocked over after being on the receiving end of a Malcolm Brogdon screen. The rookie immediately grabbed his left knee in pain and required assistance from teammates to get off the court. Bagley didn't look as though he was able to put much, if any, weight on the knee. The MRI will provide more clarity on the extent of the injury, but it's fair to expect that Bagley will be sidelined for at least a few games with the injury.
