Kings' Marvin Bagley: First career double-double
Bagley posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds two assists and three blocks across 26 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.
Bagley continues to thrive in his bench role, one that often affords him more minutes than starter Nemanja Bjelica. The rookie now has six double-digit scoring efforts in November, although Monday marked his first career double-double. Given his solid role and strong work across the stat sheet, he remains a viable fantasy option in all formats and still projects to ascend to the starting five at some point in the season.
