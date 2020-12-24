Bagley totaled 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and a blocked shot across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 124-122 win over the Nuggets.

Bagley had a good chance to come away with a double-double in the season opener, but he fell just short of that benchmark after fouling out of the contest. The Kings' top two centers, Richaun Holmes and Hassan Whiteside, also battled foul trouble during the game, allowing Bagley to see some time at the position. Bagley is still expected to see the bulk of his minutes at power forward in his third professional season.