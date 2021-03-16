Bagley suffered a fractured left hand in Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bagley was forced out of Monday's game after producing 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3PT), three rebounds and one block across 16 minutes. Subsequent X-rays confirmed he sustained a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his shooting hand. He will now need to undergo further medical evaluations, so there is no timeline for how long he will be sidelined. The primary beneficiary of his presumed absence going forward will likely be Nemanja Bjelica.