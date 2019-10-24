Kings' Marvin Bagley: Fractures thumb, out 4-to-6 weeks

Bagley will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a non-displaced right thumb fracture, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

This is a tough break for the Kings and Bagley, who suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's season opener against the Suns. Coach Luke Walton said Nemanja Bjelica will likely replace Bagley in the starting lineup, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, while Richaun Holmes and Trevor Ariza also figure to benefit from an uptick in minutes. Ham also reports that Bagley will not require surgery, though he'll still be sidelined until at least late November. Bagley finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes in the opener.