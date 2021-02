Bagley totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Heat.

As expected, Bagley turned in an efficient number with Richaun Holmes sidelined. In his third season with the Kings, Bagley has blossomed into an every-day starter who is finally realizing his potential after an injury-riddled sophomore season. Injuries are still an issue for him, as his recent calf injury is currently keeping him on a minute restriction.