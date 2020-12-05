The Kings have picked up the fourth-year option on Bagley's contract, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley, the Kings' former No. 2 overall pick, only played in 13 games last season and only 75 overall through his first two due to injuries. However, he has been productive when his health has been up to par to the tune of 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. The big man has seemingly put his past foot and thumb injuries behind him, as coach Luke Walton indicated earlier in the week that he will be "ready to go" to start the season.