Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Available to play Monday

Bagley (foot) will play Monday against Orlando, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley has missed the last eight matchups dating back to Dec. 28 due to a hampering left foot sprain, but that streak appears destined to end Monday. The Duke product has only participated in nine games so far this season, averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica may still remain the starter at the power-forward spot for the Kings, although Bagley's return Monday may factor into Bjelica's minutes moving forward. Moreover, Bagley will reportedly be on a minutes restriction in his first game back in over two weeks Monday.