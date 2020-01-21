Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Double-double in loss

Bagley went for 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 15 rebounds in Monday's loss to Miami.

It was the second double-double in three games for Bagley, who's now played at least 33 minutes in six straight games. He also added two assists and one steal in his 38 minutes Monday.

