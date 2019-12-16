Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Efficient night in victory

Bagley amassed 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 victory over the Warriors.

Bagley worked his way through foul trouble Sunday, ending with 17 points including his first triple of the season. The 22 minutes were a little disappointing, however, the fouls and the fact that game was a blowout both contributed. He is still coming off the bench, although it would seem likely that he eventually replaces Nemanja Bjelica in the starting lineup. Whatever his role, Bagley should be deployed in all formats by now.