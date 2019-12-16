Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Efficient night in victory
Bagley amassed 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 victory over the Warriors.
Bagley worked his way through foul trouble Sunday, ending with 17 points including his first triple of the season. The 22 minutes were a little disappointing, however, the fouls and the fact that game was a blowout both contributed. He is still coming off the bench, although it would seem likely that he eventually replaces Nemanja Bjelica in the starting lineup. Whatever his role, Bagley should be deployed in all formats by now.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...