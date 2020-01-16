Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Enters starting five
Bagley is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Mavericks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley will still face an unspecified minutes restriction in Wednesday's contest, but he'll end up making his fourth start of the season. Harry Giles will move to a bench role as a result.
