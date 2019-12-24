Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Enters starting lineup
Bagley is starting Monday's game against the Rockets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley has come off the bench in the last six matchups since returning from injury, but he'll get a crack with the first unit Monday night. Nemanja Bjelica heads to the bench as a result.
