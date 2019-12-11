Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Expected to return Wednesday

Bagley (thumb) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

A broken right thumb has sidelined the sophomore since the second game of the season. While he's expected to return, it's still unclear if that will mean a start and/or a minutes restriction. More information may arrive following the Kings' Wednesday morning shootaround.

