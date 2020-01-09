Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Goes through practice
Bagley (foot) went through a full practice Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's still unclear if Bagley will be cleared to make his return Friday night, but this is an encouraging sign for the young big man, who hasn't played since Dec. 26. Prior to this latest injury, Bagley had moved back into the starting lineup.
