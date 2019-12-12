Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Good to go Wednesday

Coach Luke Walton said Bagley (thumb) will play Wednesday against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley has been sidelined since the first game of the season due to a broken right thumb, but as expected, he's been cleared to return ahead of Wednesday's game. Per Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento, the Kings will bring Bagley off the bench and likely monitor his minutes Wednesday as they ease the big man back into action. In his lone appearance this season before getting hurt, Bagley tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 28 minutes.