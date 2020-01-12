Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Likely to return Monday
Coach Luke Walton said he expects Bagley (foot) to play Monday against the Magic, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley has missed the Kings' last eight contests but looks to be on the verge of a return after practicing Sunday without any apparent complications. Since the big man has played all of nine games this season, expect Bagley to have a minutes restriction and be limited to a bench role if he gains clearance to play Monday.
