Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Listed as questionable
Bagley (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Coach Luke Walton said Sunday that he expects Bagley to play in Monday's game, and he now officially has a designation of questionable. Bagley has only appeared in nine games this season, so he could be limited even if he's able to return.
