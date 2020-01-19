Kings' Marvin Bagley III: May have aggravated foot injury

Bagley exited Saturday's loss to the Jazz and had his left foot evaluated, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 20-year-old missed eight games due to a left foot sprain and returned to action earlier this week, but he appeared to aggravate the injury in the closing stages of Saturday's blowout loss. Bagley finished the game with 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 30 minutes. Per Anderson, coach Luke Walton didn't have any additional information after the game, leaving Bagley's status for Monday's game at Miami up in the air.