Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Meaningful impact off bench

Bagley supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Friday's loss to the Pacers.

It was good to see Bagley get on track on the defensive side of things as, up until Friday, he'd accrued just three blocks in the four games since his return from a broken thumb. Despite averaging just 23.0 minutes per game since returning, the second-year forward's managed to score in double-figures five consecutive times. Though it's unclear if he's destined to return to the starting lineup anytime soon, it's likely that coach Luke Walton will engineer ways for Bagley to get more touches going forward.