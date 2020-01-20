Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Not on injury report
Bagley wasn't listed on Monday's injury report and is expected to play against Miami, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley, who was forced to exit Saturday's loss to the Jazz early after experiencing discomfort in his foot, appears to have avoided aggravating the issue that kept him out of eight games earlier this month. He'll presumably return to the same starting role that he's held for the past two games. In those two contests, Bagley's posted 29 points,14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 60 minutes of play.
