Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Not playing Tuesday
Bagley (foot) was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 20-year-old was considered doubtful for Tuesday's contest, so he was never expected to suit up. Bagley will miss his seventh straight game with the left foot sprain. Nemanja Bjelica and Harry Giles will start in the frontcourt since Richaun Holmes (shoulder) is also unavailable.
