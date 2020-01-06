Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Not ready to play
Bagley (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Bagley's mid-foot sprain will keep him sidelined for a sixth straight game, at at this stage, the team hasn't offered a clear target date for his return. The Kings are opening a back-to-back set Monday, so it's probably unrealistic to expect Bagley to gain clearance for Tuesday's game in Phoenix without the benefit of a practice in advance of that contest.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Remains out Thursday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Out 'a few games'•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Officially out for Saturday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Visiting foot specialist•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Won't return Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...