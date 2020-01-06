Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Not ready to play

Bagley (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Bagley's mid-foot sprain will keep him sidelined for a sixth straight game, at at this stage, the team hasn't offered a clear target date for his return. The Kings are opening a back-to-back set Monday, so it's probably unrealistic to expect Bagley to gain clearance for Tuesday's game in Phoenix without the benefit of a practice in advance of that contest.