Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Officially out for Saturday
Bagley (foot) won't play Saturday against the Suns.
Bagley is set to see a foot specialist Saturday, so it's unsurprising to hear that he won't suit up. Nemanja Bjelica should enter the starting lineup in his place.
