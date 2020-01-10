Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Officially questionable
Bagley (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Bagley was a full participant in Thursday's practice, though is availability remains up in the air for Friday's matchup. He's missed the last seven contests due to a left foot sprain.
