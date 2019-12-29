Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Out 'a few games'

Bagley has been diagnosed with a midfoot sprain and will be out for "a few games," Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

Bagley just got back in the starting five for two games before suffering the injury. For the duration of his absence, Nemanja Bjelica is expected to start, while Trevor Ariza could see extra minutes as well.

