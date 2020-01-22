Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Out vs. Detroit

Bagley will not play Wednesday against the Pistons due to left foot soreness.

Bagley missed eight games in December and January due to a sprained left foot, and he's apparently dealing with some residual soreness after playing 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Heat. With Richaun Holmes (shoulder) also sidelined, Harry Giles is a candidate to see increased run Wednesday. Bagley's next chance to play comes Friday in Chicago.