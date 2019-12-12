Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Plays 23 minutes in return

Bagley had 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the Thunder.

Bagley returned after injuring his thumb in the first game of the season, playing 23 minutes in the victory. All of his playing time came at the center position, playing behind Richaun Holmes. Holmes was in early foul trouble which may have impacted the original plan for Bagley. Moving forward, Bagley should spend time at both the four and the five as his minutes' increase. If he was dropped in your league, make sure you go and grab him.