Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Remains out Thursday

Bagley (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

As expected, Bagley will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to his left mid-foot sprain. The Kings haven't provided much of an update on Bagley's progress since he sustained the injury a week ago, so fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss additional time beyond Thursday. Nemanja Bjelica has stepped back in as the Kings' starting power forward while Bagley has been sidelined the past three contests.