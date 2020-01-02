Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Remains out Thursday
Bagley (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
As expected, Bagley will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to his left mid-foot sprain. The Kings haven't provided much of an update on Bagley's progress since he sustained the injury a week ago, so fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss additional time beyond Thursday. Nemanja Bjelica has stepped back in as the Kings' starting power forward while Bagley has been sidelined the past three contests.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Out 'a few games'•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Officially out for Saturday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Visiting foot specialist•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Won't return Thursday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores 11 points as starter•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Enters starting lineup•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...