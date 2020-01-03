Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Ruled out for Saturday
Bagley (foot) won't play Saturday against New Orleans, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bagley was able to get shots up during Friday's practice, but he's not yet ready for game action, according to coach Luke Walton. Bagley's next opportunity to return will come Monday against Golden State.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Remains out Thursday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Out 'a few games'•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Officially out for Saturday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Visiting foot specialist•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Won't return Thursday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores 11 points as starter•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.