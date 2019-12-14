Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores 10 off bench

Bagley III had 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven boards and two blocks in 21 minutes of a 103-101 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Bagley III once again came off the bench in his second game back since returning from a thumb injury. His role will likely only increase as he builds his way back, and should eventually work himself back in the starting lineup. He'll face Golden State on Sunday.

