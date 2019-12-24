Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores 11 points as starter
Bagley III had 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss against the Rockets.
Bagley has scored in double figures in every game since he returned from an extended absence and even though he returned to the starting lineup, he seems to have some sort of minutes restriction since he is yet to log over 30 minutes in a single game. He should remain in the starting lineup Thursday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Enters starting lineup•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Meaningful impact off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Efficient night in victory•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores 10 off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Plays 23 minutes in return•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...