Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores 11 points as starter

Bagley III had 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss against the Rockets.

Bagley has scored in double figures in every game since he returned from an extended absence and even though he returned to the starting lineup, he seems to have some sort of minutes restriction since he is yet to log over 30 minutes in a single game. He should remain in the starting lineup Thursday against Minnesota.