Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores 18 points in return
Bagley III had 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-112 loss against the Magic.
Bagley III returned from an eight-game absence and delivered a strong performance off the bench. The most important thing is that he showed no ill effects of his prior injury, and he should continue to come off the bench Wednesday at home against the Mavericks.
