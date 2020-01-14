Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Scores well off bench in return
Bagley (foot) recorded 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Magic.
Back from an eight-game absence, Bagley had his minutes capped, but it didn't prevent him from leading Sacramento's second unit in scoring. He may be under a playing-time restriction for another game or two, but expect him to eventually enter the starting five. Bagley has spent most of his career at power forward, but with Richaun Holmes (shoulder) out for at least the next few weeks, the Kings could look to have the 2018 No. 2 overall pick temporarily take over as the starting center.
