Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Still on minutes limit

Bagley will remain on a minutes restriction Wednesday against the Mavericks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

The Kings will continue to monitor Bagley's workload in his second game back following an eight-game absence. He played 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Magic, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

