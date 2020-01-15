Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Still on minutes limit
Bagley will remain on a minutes restriction Wednesday against the Mavericks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The Kings will continue to monitor Bagley's workload in his second game back following an eight-game absence. He played 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Magic, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
