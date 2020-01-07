Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Bagley (foot) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest at Phoenix.
Bagley has been out of the lineup since Dec. 26 while dealing with a left foot sprain, and it doesn't appear too likely that the forward will be able to take the court Tuesday. The 2018 first-round selection from Duke has only appeared in nine contests this season, averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over 23.6 minutes per game.
