Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Visiting foot specialist

Bagley will visit a foot specialist Saturday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley went down with the left foot injury during Thursday's game against the Timberwolves and underwent an MRI on Friday, per Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento, but the specifics of the injury remain unclear. The 20-year-old hasn't received an official designation for Saturday's matchup with Phoenix, but it's difficult to imagine him suiting up the same day as visiting a specialist.