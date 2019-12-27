Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Won't return Thursday

Bagley has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Timberwolves after suffering a left foot injury.

Bagley left Thursday's matchup during the third quarter, and the issue is significant enough to keep him out of the remainder of the game. Nemanja Bjelica and Trevor Ariza could see extra run in Bagley's absence.

