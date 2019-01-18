Kings' Marvin Bagley: Impressive off bench again
Bagley recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes Thursday against Charlotte.
Bagley has been an asset off the bench since being cleared to play, notching four straight double-digit scoring performances while also averaging 7.0 rebounds a night over that span. The Kings have slowly eased him back into action since returning from a substantial knee injury, and he's rewarded them with solid contributions. It's also encouraging to see that Bagley has logged 23 or more minutes in each of his previous three matchups.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Posts double-double in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Solid effort in victory•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Not on injury report•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will rest Tuesday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays 20 minutes in return•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...