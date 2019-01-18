Kings' Marvin Bagley: Impressive off bench again

Bagley recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes Thursday against Charlotte.

Bagley has been an asset off the bench since being cleared to play, notching four straight double-digit scoring performances while also averaging 7.0 rebounds a night over that span. The Kings have slowly eased him back into action since returning from a substantial knee injury, and he's rewarded them with solid contributions. It's also encouraging to see that Bagley has logged 23 or more minutes in each of his previous three matchups.

