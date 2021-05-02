Bagley will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Bagley made his long-awaited return from his latest injury Friday against the Lakers and saw 21 minutes of action off the bench, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. He'll move back into the starting Sunday alongside Richaun Holmes, while Chimezie Metu sits out due to a back injury. Given that Bagley started every game in which he appeared before the injury, there's a good chance he could hold onto the job the rest of the way.