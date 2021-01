Bagley (wrist) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Bagley, who's been bothered by a wrist injury, is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup. This will be the 15th straight start for the forward this season. He's averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, though a lack of defensive stats is holding him back in terms of fantasy value.