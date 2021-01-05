Bagley contributed five points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and nine rebounds in 24 minutes Monday in the Kings' 137-106 loss to the Warriors.

While he's thus far been able to avoid the health issues that plagued him through his first two seasons in the NBA, Bagley doesn't appear to be showing any signs that a third-year breakout is in the cards. Even with frontcourt mate Richaun Holmes limited by foul trouble for most of the night, Bagley didn't step up to pick up the slack, shooting under 50 percent from the field for the third straight game while the Kings went minus-27 during his time on the court. Bagley has at least been a decent source of boards (8.1 per game) this season, but his lagging production in nearly every other category may make it difficult to justify holding him in most 12-team leagues.